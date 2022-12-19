Vehicle pursuit in Brownsville ends in crash, officer firing his weapon

One man was hospitalized after a vehicle-pursuit in Brownsville ended in a crash.

According to police, the man had a weapon and was driving recklessly Monday while shooting his weapon in the air, prompting a five to 10-minute vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended in a car crash near 30th Street and Calle Milpa Verde.

An officer fired his weapon during the chase.

Police say the man has an injury in his lower back, but it is unclear if the wound is from direct contact from the bullet or if he was hit by the shrapnel.

The man is being treated at Valley Baptist Hospital.

Texas Rangers are now taking over the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for more details.