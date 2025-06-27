x

Ventanillas de atención consular para la comunidad

Friday, June 27 2025

El Consulado de México en Brownsville ofrece diferentes servicios consulares en sus ventanillas de atención a la comunidad.

Las ventanillas de atención a la comunidad ofrecen asesoría financiera, orientación educativa, educación cívica y orientaciones de salud. 

Número para informes: (956) 542-5182. 

Para conocer los servicios consulares, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

