Veteran asks RGV restaurants to stay informed on service dog laws

A marine veteran suffering from PTSD says that fake service dogs are making Valley restaurants second-guess his own.

Mike Zavata said that he and his service dog, Chloe, have been asked to leave a few restaurants due to the lack of education surrounding service animals and experiences some establishments have had with people passing off their pets as service animals.

Zavata said if a business is concerned an animal isn’t a service dog, they can ask the handler if the dog is a service dog and what sort of tasks and work the dog has been trained to do.