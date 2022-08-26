Veteran asks RGV restaurants to stay informed on service dog laws
A marine veteran suffering from PTSD says that fake service dogs are making Valley restaurants second-guess his own.
Mike Zavata said that he and his service dog, Chloe, have been asked to leave a few restaurants due to the lack of education surrounding service animals and experiences some establishments have had with people passing off their pets as service animals.
Zavata said if a business is concerned an animal isn’t a service dog, they can ask the handler if the dog is a service dog and what sort of tasks and work the dog has been trained to do.
