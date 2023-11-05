Veterans Affairs celebrates 100 years of health care for female veterans

A celebration was held Saturday in honor of 100 years of health care for women veterans in Harlingen

The Sisters in Service Women Veterans’ Wellness Conference offered resources and benefits information for female veterans. Presentations on topics like creative arts therapy, pain management, and health services like cancer screenings and heart health.

"Helping them navigate the system and letting them know what they're what they're entitled to for benefits but also navigating them to the correct person to receive what they need to receive," Women Veteran Program Manager Lori Cortes said.

The partnership is expected to continue in honor of women veterans.