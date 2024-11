Veterans being honored at upcoming Pharr parade

The city of Pharr is inviting the community to salute veterans this weekend.

The city of Pharr is set to hold the Salute to Veterans parade and fireworks show on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 200 S. Cage Blvd.

The event kicks off with a parade at 5:30 p.m., and concludes with a fireworks show at 8 a.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.