Veterans Day events in the Rio Grande Valley

Veterans Day celebrations in the Rio Grande Valley will continue, but will be different due to the pandemic.

The City of Edinburg will be having a virtual parade honoring the city's veterans as well as presenting congressional media of honor recipient Sergeant Freddy Gonzalez's mom with a certificate of honor. This event starts at 10 a.m. and will be on the city's website.

The City of Pharr will having firework shows on both the north and south sides of the city starting at 9p.m. The city is inviting the public to come out to Downtown Pharr, but are asking for everyone to stay in their cars. Residents can also tune in on the city's Facebook page — the show will last about 15 minutes.

The City of Harlingen will be having a virtual ceremony on their Facebook page that starts at 11 a.m.

In Rio Grande City there will be a drive thru luncheon on Thursday.

For a virtual tour of the McAllen's Veterans War Memorial of Texas visit their YouTube channel.

