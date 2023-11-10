Veterans Day events in the Rio Grande Valley affected by inclement weather

A cold front arriving in the Rio Grande Valley is affecting several Veterans Day events that were scheduled throughout the area.

The city of Mercedes previously announced that their 11th annual Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled, and other cities announced their events will be either postponed or moved indoors.

Below is a list of events set for this weekend. The list will be regularly updated with more events.

Brownsville

Veterans Day Celebration March

Rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

The march will begin at the HEB on Central boulevard and end at Veterans Park.

A helicopter that sustained U.S. operations through the Vietnam War will be dedicated at the park following the march.



McAllen

Veterans Day Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Location changed to McAllen Convention Center, Room 103C, 700 Convention Center Blvd.

Mission

Veterans Day Ceremony and Flag Laying

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, located at 2520 South Inspiration Road

Veterans Parade

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at noon

Downtown Mission along business 83 from Conway Avenue to Bryan Road.

The event will be followed by a music festival and chili cook-off and jeep show at 5x5 Brewing Co., located at 801 Bryan Road

Weslaco

The Eatery

Free coffee and pastries for veterans from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Presentation of colors by Weslaco ISD's JROTC at 11 a.m.

Lunch and drink specials for veterans starting at 2 p.m.

Located at 400 S. Kansas Avenue