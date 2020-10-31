Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd of supporters at UTRGV on Friday

Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris visited the Rio Grande Valley and spoke to a crowd at UTRGV on Friday.

Harris was the headliner at an outdoor Voter Mobilization Event in Edinburg — this is a last minute push by the Democratic Party.

She was joined by former Presidential Candidates Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro.

This is one out of the three stops that Kamala Harris is making on Friday. She made a stop in Fort Worth earlier in the day and after her visit in the Rio Grande Valley she will be on her way to Houston.

Channel 5 News Tony Velasquez Jr. gave a live look on what the event was like.

