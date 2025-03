VIDEO: Aerostat breaks free at South Padre Island

Channel 5 News is working to confirm details after a viewer submitted video appears to show an aerostat taking off and disappearing over South Padre Island.

Channel 5 News contacted Cameron County Parks Director Joe Vega who confirmed the aerostat came loose and drifted away, causing utility damage that left areas of Isla Blanca without power.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.