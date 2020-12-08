VIDEO: Bond set at $3.2 million for man accused of shooting at Mercedes police officers

A judge set bond at $3.2 million Tuesday for a man accused of shooting at Mercedes police officers.

During a hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Municipal Judge Juan Alvarez set bond at $3.2 million for 28-year-old David Lopez.

Lopez is accused of shooting at two Mercedes Police Department officers early Tuesday morning during an incident on the 600 block of South Washington Avenue.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, the police department received a 911 call from a woman, said police Lt. Frank Sanchez. The woman started yelling and the call was disconnected.

Officers responded to a home on South Washington Avenue, attempting to determine what had happened.

When they arrived, the woman's ex-boyfriend started shooting at the police officers through the window, Sanchez said. At the time, the woman and three children were present in the house.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and the Weslaco Police Department quickly responded to assist Mercedes.

Thankfully, none of the officers were injured, Sanchez said. Officers were able to arrest Lopez.

The woman suffered minor injuries, Sanchez said. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

Lopez was charged with two counts of criminal attempted capital murder, a first-degree felony; one count of burglary of habitation, a first-degree felony; and four counts of unlawful restraint, a third-degree felony.

Alvarez, the municipal judge, set bond at $1 million on the first-degree felony charges and $50,000 on the third-degree felony charges.

Court records don't list an attorney for Lopez, who remains in custody and couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.