VIDEO: Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz reacts to Biden’s Brownsville visit

Several politicians reacted to President Joe Biden’s first visit to Brownsville.

Below are their statements concerning the visit in full:

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz (R-McAllen)

"As South Texans, we always welcome better border policies, but it should not have taken President Biden three years to acknowledge the worst border crisis in our country’s history. Under his watch, we’ve had over 10 million illegal border crossings. Just recently, we learned of the tragic case of Laken Riley, a young woman who was savagely murdered by an illegal immigrant who had repeatedly broken the law. We have also seen the heartbreaking images of migrant children at the border. This crisis needs to stop, and the last thing we need are photo ops from the same politician who caused this mess. We need strong leadership — and we need it now."

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-Brownsville)

“I am appreciative of President Biden for heeding my many calls and efforts to make this visit happen,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “I welcome and thank him for meeting with U.S. CBP personnel and local leaders; and calling for swift action to strengthen our Southern Border. Earlier this month, House Republicans had a clear opportunity to pass a bipartisan measure that would better fund the needs of our Border Patrol agents and Customs officers. Unfortunately, they continue to play political games at the expense of not only our community but the country as a whole. South Texans demand action and we must deliver!”

Congressman Greg Casar (D-Austin)

“Democrats should be leading on immigration and Texas is at the forefront of this issue, so I’m glad that President Biden is visiting our border,” said Congressman Greg Casar (D-Texas). “My hope is that President Biden will highlight how immigration is good for our country, our economy, and our culture. As Democrats, we need to create an immigration system that is safe, orderly, and humane. Republican officials are purposefully undermining our immigration system for their political gain, and we should not fall into the trap of adopting dangerous Trump-lite immigration policies that are inhumane and do not work.

We can and must create more pathways for legal and orderly migration, while working with our global partners in Latin America to find long-term, compassionate solutions to the instability driving people out of their homes. That is our path forward.”

