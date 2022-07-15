VIDEO: Pharr EMS ambulance stolen in Mission, woman in custody

Video released by the city of Pharr shows the moment a woman jumped into a Pharr EMS ambulance and drove off with it Friday.

The ambulance was stolen by a recently discharged 31-year-old female patient at Mission Regional Medical Center, according to city spokesperson Daisy Martinez.

The ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital when the woman – who was waiting for a ride – jumped inside the vehicle.

The video shows the woman pushing away a 69-year-old hospital security guard before driving off in the ambulance shortly after 12 p.m.

The ambulance was located by officers with the Palmview Police Department in a short pursuit that ended at the 492 BBQ restaurant, located at 4126 FM 492 in Mission.

The woman is expected to be arraigned Saturday morning on an aggravated robbery charge, Martinez added.