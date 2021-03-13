Video shows dozens of migrants rafting across Rio Grande

In a video shot on Thursday, dozens of migrant adults and families were seen waiting in line, along the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River between the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge and the Anzalduas International Bridge.

Smugglers are shown in the video using a small inflatable boat to get the migrants across the river— U.S. Border Patrol agents say it's a common occurrence.

"The smugglers do try to put as many people on that raft to maximize profit," Border Patrol agent Jesse Moreno said. "And to be able to bring as many people across without being identified or apprehended by [the] U.S. Border Patrol."

Earlier in the week BP cited more groups of migrants crossing illegally into the Rio Grande City and La Joya area.

Moreno said Thursday morning BP encountered a group of 137 migrants.

"The day before that I want to say there was a group of about 102," Moreno said. "And another group of 100 the day before that."

In a press conference in the city of Laredo, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) presented the exact video and addressed the seriousness of the situation.

Federal agents say they will continue to patrol the areas using as much man power and assistance as possible.