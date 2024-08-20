Vigil held in honor of Mission mother found dead in attic of boyfriend's home

It's been just over a year since a Mission mom went missing and her body found two weeks later inside the attic of a home.

On Monday night, the family of Editza Gomez gathered outside the home where she was found dead to remember her.

The family released dozens of white and purple balloons with messages written on them, allowing them to float into the night sky.

"Mom, I hope you see this and know how much we love you," Gomez's daughter, Caylee Melendez, said.

Melendez held the balloon and candlelight vigil to honor her mom, Gomez, who died one year ago from a gunshot wound.

Gomez's body was found two weeks after she was reported missing. Police say her body was wrapped in plastic and hidden inside a compartment in the attic of a home on Miller Avenue in Mission.

Mission police arrested Gomez's then boyfriend, Reynaldo Mercado, and his friend Kristian Valenzuela in connection with her death.

Melendez says she wanted to hold the balloon release, so her mom could be remembered

"I want everyone to know my mom lived a good life and even if she is not here [any] more, I am going to make sure everyone remembers her," Melendez said.

As part of the vigil, the family also lit candles and wrote messages for Gomez and placed them at the memorial they have been building over the year to honor her memory.

The suspects in Gomez's death, Mercado and Valenzuela, are both in Hidalgo County Jail. They have hearings set for next month.