Visas reinstated for UTRGV international students

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley confirmed to Channel 5 News that the government restored the terminated records for nine international students who had their visas revoked.

UTRGV said the records were reactivated on Monday.

The nine students were among the hundreds of international students in the state to have their legal status changed from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS database.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reversed the termination on Friday.

The decision came after several lawsuits were filed across the nation over the visa terminations.

One lawsuit was filed by four UTRGV students.

As previously reported, the students were ordered to leave the country on April 10.

“Some students actually decided to comply with the letter and leave instead of filing a lawsuit, so we don't know what's going to happen,” immigration attorney Carlos Moctezuma Garcia said. “I'm going to recommend that the students show up to a port of entry and decide that they're going to come in and talk to CBP and see if in fact their visas have been reinstated.”

In the lawsuit, the students claimed that ICE illegally terminated the government records linked to their education.

A hearing on the lawsuit filed by the UTRGV students was set for Friday, May 2.

