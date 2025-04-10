Visas revoked for 9 UTRGV international students, university says

KRGV file photo

Nine international students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley had their visas revoked, the university confirmed to Channel 5 News.

“UTRGV has been notified that the records of nine international students have been terminated in SEVIS by federal authorities,” the university said in a statement. “We have alerted the affected students and are committed to providing guidance within the parameters of law.”

On Wednesday, the Texas Tribune reported that 53 international students across the state have had their legal status changed from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS database.

“Visa revocations prevent re-entering the U.S. but do not immediately end an individual’s status, but SEVIS removals do, limiting students’ options and causing a much more immediate effect,” the Texas Tribune reported.

The action comes after the Department of Homeland Security announced they would be screening international students’ social media for “antisemitic” content in the wake of several pro-Palestine protests on college campuses across the country.

University and government officials have not said how students are being chosen for removal.