Visitations at Hidalgo County jail temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 concerns

2 hours 9 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, December 31 2021 Dec 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 8:28 AM December 31, 2021 in News - Local

Visitations at the Hidalgo County jail have been temporarily suspended due to an increase in COVID-19 positive and quarantined inmates. 

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said it requested and received approval from the Texas Commission on jail standards to temporarily cease in-person visitation at the jail. 

The suspension takes effect Friday, Dec. 31, and will be re-evaluated in the next 30 days. 

Attorney visitation will remain open. 

For questions about the matter, call 956-381-7900. 

