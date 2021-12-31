Visitations at Hidalgo County jail temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 concerns
Visitations at the Hidalgo County jail have been temporarily suspended due to an increase in COVID-19 positive and quarantined inmates.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said it requested and received approval from the Texas Commission on jail standards to temporarily cease in-person visitation at the jail.
The suspension takes effect Friday, Dec. 31, and will be re-evaluated in the next 30 days.
Attorney visitation will remain open.
For questions about the matter, call 956-381-7900.
