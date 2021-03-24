Visitations resuming at Hidalgo County jail

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Starting next week, visitors will be allowed at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center for the first time in more than a year.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Wednesday news release that visitation for inmates will commence on Monday, March 29.

Visitation will commence on Monday, March 29, 2021, for inmates at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention center. All... Posted by Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The center suspended visitations on March 13, 2020.

“All visitors will have their temperatures checked and all necessary screening procedures will be followed upon entry into the visitation lobby,” the news release stated. “Only one visitor will be allowed to enter the visitation lobby and no swapping of visitors will be permitted.”

Children’s weekend will be the first complete weekend of every month and only one child accompanied by an adult will be allowed to visit. Visitation hours are available on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

For more information, contact 956-381-7900.