ViVa holding 5th annual Juneteenth celebration

Village in the Valley — or ViVa — an organization aimed at elevating and uniting the Black community and connecting several cultures in the Rio Grande Valley, will hold their fifth annual Juneteenth celebration.

The event is set for Saturday, June 14, at the Mission Event Center, located at 200 N. Shary Road.

More information on the event and ViVa is available online.

