ViVa holding 5th annual Juneteenth celebration
Village in the Valley — or ViVa — an organization aimed at elevating and uniting the Black community and connecting several cultures in the Rio Grande Valley, will hold their fifth annual Juneteenth celebration.
The event is set for Saturday, June 14, at the Mission Event Center, located at 200 N. Shary Road.
More information on the event and ViVa is available online.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball sweeps Stephen F. Austin
-
Angelo Cabral stays undefeated on the mound as UTRGV wins in return...
-
McAllen High's Kaedyn Pulido signs with University of Texas powerlifting
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers preparing for postseason in quest to repeat as state...
-
Sharyland soccer star Rachel Andaverdi signs with Texas Southmost College