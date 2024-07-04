Voluntary evacuations issued in Cameron County to RV's ahead of hurricane

The potential threat from Hurricane Beryl has Cameron County issuing a voluntary evacuation for RV's and other high profile vehicles at county parks, including Isla Blanca Park.

The evacuation is completely voluntary, those who do not wish to leave do not have to unless Cameron County makes it mandatory.

"Because once the wind gets above a certain strength, then you can't get them on the causeway," Cameron County Precinct 1 Commissioner Sofia Benavides said. "Depending on what happens, then they could make it mandatory."

Right now, it's just a voluntary precaution.