x

Voluntary evacuations issued in Cameron County to RV's ahead of hurricane

Voluntary evacuations issued in Cameron County to RV's ahead of hurricane
3 hours 45 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, July 04 2024 Jul 4, 2024 July 04, 2024 11:40 AM July 04, 2024 in News - Local

The potential threat from Hurricane Beryl has Cameron County issuing a voluntary evacuation for RV's and other high profile vehicles at county parks, including Isla Blanca Park.

The evacuation is completely voluntary, those who do not wish to leave do not have to unless Cameron County makes it mandatory.

"Because once the wind gets above a certain strength, then you can't get them on the causeway," Cameron County Precinct 1 Commissioner Sofia Benavides said. "Depending on what happens, then they could make it mandatory."

Right now, it's just a voluntary precaution.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days