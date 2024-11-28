Volunteers in McAllen distribute meals to people who can't leave their home

Volunteers in McAllen went door to door to distribute meals to residents, many of whom can't leave the house.

About 450 meals were prepared Thanksgiving Day by volunteers working out of the McAllen Creative Incubator. Those volunteers are from several non-profits, and this effort has happened annually since 2007.

The volunteers say they have a growing list of people they visit every year, and some of them need a meal to come to them.

"Sometimes the folks can't even come to the door, to answer the door, we've had those cases in the past. In some cases, folks are not living there, or they're not staying in the general area where we were told they were at," volunteer Joe Martinez said.

The non-profits involved included the Salvation Army, the McAllen Civil Air Patrol and the Intercity Christian Youth Program.

Meals are paid for by private donations, and the list to get chosen grows over the years.