Voter registration deadline for SPI special election is Thursday
Voter registration deadline for the South Padre Island special election is Thursday.
The election is set to take place in February. The race is for the Council Member Place 5 seat. Eva Jean Dalton who held the position passed away recently.
Anyone who wants to vote must fill out a voter registration application and return it to the Cameron County Elections Office by January 4.
Voters can do so in person or by mail. Mailed applications must be post marked with the January 4 date.
