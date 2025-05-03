Voters approve incorporating Starbase into a city, according to unofficial election results

Residents at Starbase have voted to incorporate it into a city, according to unofficial election results.

According to the Cameron County Elections Department, 212 votes were cast to incorporate Starbase into a city, while only six voted against.

There are close to 300 eligible voters that live there, and most of them are Starbase employees.

If the vote to incorporate the city goes through, so will the vote for mayor and two city commissioners, all are unopposed.

Early voting results show Bobby Peden ran for mayor and received 216 votes, and Jordan Buss and Jenna Petrzelka ran for city commissioners. Buss received 177 votes and Petrzelka recieved 188 votes.

All votes are unofficial until they have been canvassed.

If Starbase were to be incorporated into a city, that means that the city will be in control of their own taxes and city ordinances.

Some people are concerned over what turning Starbase into a city can mean for the community.

"Not only the vote that's going to happen for this small city, but the vote that's going to come out in Austin and if they were to give this city the right to open and close the only access road to Boca Chica Beach," Brownsville resident Rene Medrano said.

As previously reported, a new bill has been introduced which would allow Starbase the opportunity to close access to Boca Chica Beach.

