x

Voters re-elect Rio Hondo mayor

7 hours 11 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, December 19 2020 Dec 19, 2020 December 19, 2020 6:19 PM December 19, 2020 in News - Local

Voters re-elected Rio Hondo Mayor Gustavo "Gus" Olivares on Saturday night.

Olivares won nearly 57% of 410 ballots cast during the mayoral runoff election, according to preliminary results published Saturday by the Cameron County Elections Department.

His challenger, Nelda V. Lopez, won about 43% of the vote.

All results will remain unofficial until canvassed.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days