Voters re-elect Rio Hondo mayor

Voters re-elected Rio Hondo Mayor Gustavo "Gus" Olivares on Saturday night.

Olivares won nearly 57% of 410 ballots cast during the mayoral runoff election, according to preliminary results published Saturday by the Cameron County Elections Department.

His challenger, Nelda V. Lopez, won about 43% of the vote.

All results will remain unofficial until canvassed.