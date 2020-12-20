Voters re-elect Rio Hondo mayor
Voters re-elected Rio Hondo Mayor Gustavo "Gus" Olivares on Saturday night.
Olivares won nearly 57% of 410 ballots cast during the mayoral runoff election, according to preliminary results published Saturday by the Cameron County Elections Department.
His challenger, Nelda V. Lopez, won about 43% of the vote.
All results will remain unofficial until canvassed.
