Voters to decide on $22.5 million bond for Hidalgo ISD

Hidalgo Independent School District is asking voters to consider two multimillion dollar bonds in the upcoming May third election.

When voters head to the ballot boxes, they will see two propositions.

Prop A asks voters to vote for or against a $22.5 million bond. The money would go towards buying sites for school buildings and their constructions. It would also go towards purchasing new school buses.

"I believe it is extremely necessary because I know our district has been growing," Hidalgo ISD Interim Superintendent Greg Solano said.

Solano says if passed, the district plans to build a new career and technology facility, an agricultural barn and upgrade elementary facilities.

"For elementary facilities, we are planning on doing a walking trail for all four elementary's, we are also planning on doing a splash pad," Solano said.

Prop B also asks voters to consider a $2.5 million bond. This money, if passed, would be used to build athletic facilities.

"There will be a sports complex. We want to have some things for tennis for boys and girls and baseball, softball...so it's something that will benefit our athletes," Solano said.

It would take 30 years for the district to pay off the bonds. District officials say local taxpayers would pay 12 percent of the bond debt.

If passed, the new tax rate would increase by .005 cents. That means if a person owns a home inside Hidalgo ISD's district with average value of about $130,000, they will be paying an estimated annual tax increase of a $1.81.

Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29 and Election Day is May 3.

