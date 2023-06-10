Voting underway for Mercedes city commissioner run off race

Election Day is underway in Mercedes as residents elect a city commissioner for the place three seat.

Incumbent Joe Martinez faces Leonel Benavidez for the seat after neither received the number of votes needed to avoid a runoff.

Both men received nearly 43% and 31% of the vote in the May 6 election, respectively.

Voting is being held at the Mercedes civic Center on 520 E. 2nd St. through 7 p.m. Saturday.