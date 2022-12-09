VP of National Border Patrol Council reacts to death of agent killed near Mission
Reactions continue to pour in following the death of a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died Wednesday near Mission while on duty.
"He was loved by all he worked with, he was a great guy,” Chris Cabrera, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council said. “We hate to see something like this happen. It’s a difficult situation all the way around."
The agent was tracking a group of subjects that crossed the border at 1 a.m. when he was involved in an ATV accident, according to a news release.
EARLIER COVERAGE: Memorial created for Border Patrol agent killed in ATV crash
