VP of National Border Patrol Council reacts to death of agent killed near Mission

Reactions continue to pour in following the death of a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died Wednesday near Mission while on duty.

"He was loved by all he worked with, he was a great guy,” Chris Cabrera, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council said. “We hate to see something like this happen. It’s a difficult situation all the way around."

The agent was tracking a group of subjects that crossed the border at 1 a.m. when he was involved in an ATV accident, according to a news release.

