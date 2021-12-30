Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy to begin distributing authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication

Credit: Pfizer / MGN Online

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication, Paxlovid, and Molnupiravir, across Texas through the US Federal Retail Pharmacy therapeutics program starting Dec. 30.

Medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Customers and healthcare providers can visit www.walmart.com/covidmedication to find the nearest store or a club carrying the medication.

Officials say since the COVID-19 antiviral medication is prescribed to people with the virus, the pills will only be available at Walmart and Sam's Club by curbside pick-up or via the drive-thru pharmacy windows.

For more information, visit www.walmart.com/covidmedication.