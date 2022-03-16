Walmart mobile wellness program makes stop in the Valley

Walmart is bringing its national mobile wellness program to the Rio Grande Valley from March 18 through March 26.

Officials say the wellness tour will bring free wellness events to Walmart locations across the Valley that offer immunizations, along with health and vision screenings.

The following Walmart stores will be participating in the wellness tour:

• March 18 at 4534 East US Highway 83, Rio Grande City

at 4534 East US Highway 83, • March 19 at 215 East Mile 3 Road, Palmhurst

at 215 East Mile 3 Road, • March 20 at 1421 Frontage Road, Alamo

at 1421 Frontage Road, • March 21 at 3000 South Jackson Road, Hidalgo

at 3000 South Jackson Road, • March 22 at 411 South Broadway Street, Elsa

at 411 South Broadway Street, • March 23 at 1310 North Texas Blvd, Weslaco

at 1310 North Texas Blvd, • March 24 at 1801 West Lincoln St, Harlingen

at 1801 West Lincoln St, • March 25 at 1126 West US Highway 77, San Benito

at 1126 West US Highway 77, • March 26 at 2721 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to those eligible from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Walmart is so excited to bring our Mobile Wellness Program to the families of the Rio Grande Valley,” Director of Government and Public Affairs for Walmart in Oklahoma and Texas Ivan Jaime said in a news release. “Our mobile wellness vehicles allow us to interact with communities and provide vaccines and other wellness resources to as many eligible community members as possible.”

For more information on the mobile wellness program, click here.