Wanted man arrested in Mexico accused of trafficking drugs through McAllen

An American national was arrested in Mexico after escaping federal prison in the United States, according to a news release from the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection in Mexico.

The news release said on February 12 in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, a man, identified as Sotero 'N', was arrested on charges of narcotics and firearms trafficking when he escaped federal prison in the U.S.

According to the release, it is known that he was involved in drug trafficking, sending heroin and cocaine into the U.S. through Laredo and McAllen. The narcotics were hidden inside car batteries when they were transported.