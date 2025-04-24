Wanted Weslaco sex offender apprehended in Hawaii
A sex offender wanted by the Weslaco Police Department was apprehended Thursday in Hawaii, according to a news release.
John Paul Massiate, had crossed state lines and was traveling between multiple states to evade capture, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
The Texas Department of Public Safety website said Massiate was convicted of indecency with a child by contact in 2023. In September 2024, an investigation into him was launched by the Weslaco Police Department for failing to fulfill his registration requirements.
With the support of the Weslaco Police Task Force and U.S. Marshals, Massiate was apprehended Thursday morning in Maui, Hawaii, a news release stated.
“The Weslaco Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our community and the protection of our children,” the news release stated. “We will find you, no matter where you try to hide!”
