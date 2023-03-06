Warehouse fire in Primera damages several vintage cars
Authorities are investigating a fire in Primera that damaged nearly a dozen vintage cars.
Fire officials got a call around 6 a.m. Sunday about a warehouse that was on fire on Wilson Road and Augusta Drive. The warehouse is where the owner stored his vintage cars.
"We do have a collapse inside, and it's a little difficult to dig into the rubble and get to every smoldering amber. We don't want to leave anything smoldering," Harlingen Fire Department Captain Gualberto Torres said.
Fire officials said damage was done to the walls, roof and ceiling. The vintage vehicles inside the warehouse were also damaged from heat and smoke.
No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the structure when it caught on fire.
The Harlingen Fire Department and Primera Police Department are still investigating what caused the fire.
