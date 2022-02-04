Warm meals provided to homebound senior citizens in Alton

Silvia Cardenas has been delivering meals to senior citizens in Alton for eight years.

"It's an awesome feeling of accomplishment of them receiving their meals today and it's a warm meal,” Cardenas said.

While many would rather be at home on a cold day, Cardenas – and the city of Alton – have around 37 seniors counting on them.

Home bound seniors received food prepared by Amigos del Valle that was delivered by city workers.

The daily meal delivery program is free for Alton residents over the age of 60.

Those hoping to be part of the program can call 956-432-0760.

Watch the video above for the full story.