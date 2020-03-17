Washington-grown berries recalled for Norovirus concern

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Federal food regulators have issued a recall for frozen berries manufactured at a farm near Lynden, Washington amid potential exposure to Norovirus. The Bellingham Herald reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and WinCo Foods issued the recall last Friday for frozen berries manufactured at Rader Farms and distributed at WinCo Foods stores across 10 states including Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Officials say the frozen products listed on the warning were 16-ounce bags of blackberries and the berry medley and 32-ounce bags of the berry medley. Each product has a best-by date of Dec. 9, 2021. Norovirus is a highly contagious bug that causes diarrhea, vomiting and other symptoms.

