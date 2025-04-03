x

WATCH: Gov. Abbott discusses storm relief efforts, school voucher bills

4 hours 40 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, April 03 2025 Apr 3, 2025 April 03, 2025 6:11 PM April 03, 2025 in News - Local

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses relief efforts following last week's storm that flooded several areas across the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott also discusses the latest on the school choice bills.

Watch the video above for the full interview. 

