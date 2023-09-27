x

WATCH: Grupo Frontera performs on 'Good Morning America'

Photo credit: Good Morning America

Grupo Frontera, the Edinburg-based band, performed their hit song “un x100to” on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.

Grupo Frontera received 15 Billboard Latin Award nominations, and had three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 during its first year together, according to GMA.

