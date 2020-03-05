WATCH: Harris County health officials hold news conference on first coronavirus cases in the county.

HOUSTON – The Harris County Public Health Department reported Thursday the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Harris County.

“The tests have been verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” officials wrote. “A man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside the City of Houston, tested positive for COVID-19. These cases are travel-related and, at this time, there is no evidence of community spread.”

These cases are the second and third cases confirmed in the greater Houston area.

A “presumptive positive” case was announced in Fort Bend County Wednesday.

Harris County health officials held a press conference to provide updates on the cases.