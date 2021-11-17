WATCH LIVE: Beto O'Rourke makes stops in Rio Grande Valley after launching run for governor
Beto O'Rourke will make a series of stops in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, days after he announced he's running for Texas governor.
O'Rourke will hold a press conference in Mission after meeting with Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez. He's also scheduled to meet with organizers in McAllen at 7 p.m.
According to the Texas Tribune, O'Rourke raised $2 million in the first 24 hours since launching his campaign.
