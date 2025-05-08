x

WATCH LIVE: Bishop Flores comments on election of new Pope

WATCH LIVE: Bishop Flores comments on election of new Pope
49 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, May 08 2025 May 8, 2025 May 08, 2025 2:06 PM May 08, 2025 in News - Local

Bishop Daniel Flores gives a statement on the election of the new Pope.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days