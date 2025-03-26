WATCH LIVE: Brownsville State of the City Address
Watch Brownsville's State of the City Address LIVE on Somos el Valle CHANNEL 5.2 (CABLE 1240) on Wednesday, March 26 at 6 p.m.
The state of the city address is also being livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.
