WATCH LIVE: Cameron County officials release new details on arrest of Santa Rosa murder suspects

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is set to release more information in the arrest of two teens who were charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting last month.

Julian Casarez, 18, and Josue Torres, 17, were arrested Thursday and were suspects in a homicide that occurred in Santa Rosa, officials said.

As previously reported, police were called to the Santa Rosa Village Apartments on Jan. 26 where they discovered a juvenile male with "multiple gunshot wounds." He did not survive, police said.

The district attorney’s office will be holding a press conference set for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.