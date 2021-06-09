WATCH LIVE: Catholic Diocese of Brownsville holds blue Mass for first responders
Bishop Daniel E. Flores will celebrate the Diocese of Brownsville's annual Blue Mass for first responders at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The mass will be livestreamed in this article. It will also be aired on Somos El Valle, Channel 5.3 or Cable channel 1241.
Can't see the video? Click here.
