x

WATCH LIVE: Catholic Diocese of Brownsville holds blue Mass for first responders

6 hours 18 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, June 09 2021 Jun 9, 2021 June 09, 2021 10:31 AM June 09, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Bishop Daniel E. Flores will celebrate the Diocese of Brownsville's annual Blue Mass for first responders at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The mass will be livestreamed in this article. It will also be aired on Somos El Valle, Channel 5.3 or Cable channel 1241.  

Can't see the video? Click here

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days