x

WATCH LIVE: Catholic Diocese of Brownsville holds special mass in honor of Pope Francis

WATCH LIVE: Catholic Diocese of Brownsville holds special mass in honor of Pope Francis
2 hours 5 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 11:57 AM April 22, 2025 in News - Local

Bishop Daniel Flore makes a statement on the death of Pope Francis during a special mass at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Brownsville.

A second mass will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days