WATCH LIVE: Congressman Castro discusses Trump’s tariffs on Mexico
Congressman Joaquin Castro will join other officials in discussing the proposed tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China.
On Monday morning, President Donald Trump announced a 30-day pause in the tariffs going into effect in Mexico.
According to a news release from Castro’s office, the tariffs — which affect a wide range of products, from grocery items to gasoline — will cost the average American household as much as $1,200/year, with higher costs likely in Texas due to the state’s high volume of trade with Mexico.
The discussion will be livestreamed in this article Monday at 2:30 p.m. and on the KRGV Facebook page.
