WATCH LIVE: Congressman Castro discusses Trump’s tariffs on Mexico

U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro. Photo credit: MGN online

Congressman Joaquin Castro will join other officials in discussing the proposed tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump announced a 30-day pause in the tariffs going into effect in Mexico.

According to a news release from Castro’s office, the tariffs — which affect a wide range of products, from grocery items to gasoline — will cost the average American household as much as $1,200/year, with higher costs likely in Texas due to the state’s high volume of trade with Mexico.

The discussion will be livestreamed in this article Monday at 2:30 p.m. and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Can’t see the video? Click here.