x

WATCH LIVE: Congressman Joaquin Castro gives a recap of the congressional delegation visit to Eagle Pass in regards to the buoy barrier

5 hours 47 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, August 08 2023 Aug 8, 2023 August 08, 2023 1:35 PM August 08, 2023 in News - Local
A kayaker walks past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Congressman Joaquín Castro gives an update on the congressional delegation visit to Eagle Pass in regards to the buoy barrier.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days