WATCH LIVE: Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza gives his final State of the City Address

Edinburg city leaders will update residents on the state of the city Thursday evening.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza will be talking about upcoming road and drainage projects as the city continues to approve new residential and commercial developments.

Garza also plans to highlight expansions to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

This will be the mayor’s final State of the City Address. In January, Garza announced he would not seek reelection following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Garza is also expected to discuss UTRGV’s new college football team. The city plans to widen Freddy Gonzalez Drive to handle the traffic to and from Vacker Stadium where the games will be held.

The Edinburg State of the City Address is set for Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

It will air on Somos el Valle Channel 5.2. It will also be livestreamed in the KRGV Facebook page and this article.