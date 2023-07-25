Three people killed in Edinburg accident, fourth victim in critical condition
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a deadly car accident that killed three people, including a 2-year-old girl, on Monday night.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of South Jackson Road at around 9:14 p.m., where they observed two vehicles involved in a head-on collision, according to a news release.
A gray minivan with four occupants was traveling south when a black pickup, appearing to be traveling north, veered into the minivan's lane, causing the crash, according to the release.
The driver of the minivan, identified as a 50-year-old woman, died at the scene. Two other occupants, identified as a 68-year-old female and a 2-year-old girl, succumbed to their injuries and died as well, according to the release.
The fourth occupant, identified as a 10-year-old girl, is in critical condition, according to the release.
The male driver of the pickup was also transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. Preliminary investigation points to the pickup driver being intoxicated at the time of the accident; he will be facing charges, according to the release.
The identity of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin. The accident remains under investigation.
