x

WATCH LIVE: ERCOT holding board meeting to discuss winter storm

4 hours 30 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, February 24 2021 Feb 24, 2021 February 24, 2021 10:50 AM February 24, 2021 in News - Local
KRGV File Photo

WATCH LIVE: ERCOT is holding a board meeting to discuss last week's winter storm. 

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in a tweet that a presentation on the extreme cold weather event would start at 10 a.m. CT.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days