Firefighters battle fire at Alamo Metal Recycling
Multiple units are responding to a fire at the Alamo Metal Recycling off the expressway.
Fire crews arriving at the scene were initially responding to reports of cars on fire at the neighboring Rey’s Parts & Sales, an auto parts store, and the fire spread to the recycling center.
According to Alamo fire Chief Rogelio Contreras, several departments from the cities of McAllen, Weslaco, Donna, San Juan and Mercedes have responded and are working to contain the fire.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. Brush trucks and water tankers are being used to fight the fire, Contreras said.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo county confirms presence of UK COVID-19 variant
-
Increased presence of DPS troopers seen in Valley as Operation Lone Star...
-
City of Primera to host first-dose clinic Thursday
-
Southwest border facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years, Homeland Security Secretary...
-
Federal travel restrictions set to expire March 21