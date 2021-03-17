Firefighters battle fire at Alamo Metal Recycling

Multiple units are responding to a fire at the Alamo Metal Recycling off the expressway.

Fire crews arriving at the scene were initially responding to reports of cars on fire at the neighboring Rey’s Parts & Sales, an auto parts store, and the fire spread to the recycling center.

According to Alamo fire Chief Rogelio Contreras, several departments from the cities of McAllen, Weslaco, Donna, San Juan and Mercedes have responded and are working to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Brush trucks and water tankers are being used to fight the fire, Contreras said.

This is a developing story check back for updates.