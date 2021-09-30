WATCH LIVE: Funeral mass for Bishop Raymundo J. Peña

The funeral mass for former Diocese of Brownsville Bishop Raymundo J. Peña will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

The mass will be aired on Somos El Valle Channel 5.3, cable 1241 and livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

People from across the Rio Grande Valley paid their respects and said goodbye to the bishop on Wednesday during a public viewing at the basilica.

The long-time bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville died “peacefully” in San Juan at the age of 87 last Friday.

Bishop Peña was the fourth Hispanic in the country to be appointed bishop in 1976.

He retired from the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville in 2009.